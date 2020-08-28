Times Square

Teenager Slashed in the Face at Times Square By Attacker on Bicycle

The 15-year-old was with his family when the attacker approached on the bike and cut the right side of the victim's face using a razor blade attached to the end of a stick, according to police

By Adam Harding

A teenager was left with a deep cut to his face after a man on a bicycle slashed him in a seemingly random attack in Times Square before taking off, police said.

The 15-year-old was with his family at the Crossroads of America Friday night when the attacker approached on the bike and cut the right side of the victim's face using a razor blade attached to the end of a stick, according to police.

A witness said that the suspect didn't say anything or have any interaction with the teenager, and rode away right after the attack. A man who was working at a nearby food cart on West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue said he gave the injured boy ice and napkins, and said there was "a lot of blood, everywhere."

After immediately taking off, the attacker went over to 39th Street and started slashing some bike tires, police said. He was riding by the scene of the attack shortly after when a witness pointed him out to officers. Police said he wielded his weapon at them before he was arrested.

The suspect's name was not immediately made clear, nor were the charges he may be facing.

The teen was taken to the hospital, it was not immediately clear what condition he was in.

