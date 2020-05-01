Temperature Tracking Tech in Public May Soon Be New Normal

So-called temperature tracking is the latest technology rolling out as retailers, restaurants and offices try to figure out how to keep people safe as they reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The technology is the latest attempt to check if someone has a fever, one of the key COVID-19 symptoms.

Silicon Valley tech companies are making products that could be part of the new normal, where people's temperatures are checked and tracked in public.

Kogniz, with a device the size of an iPad containing thermal and optical cameras, can monitor the temperature of small or large groups of people.

The technology can tell if someone has a fever as they are about to walk into a building or stadium. In fact, it's already being used by some warehouses.

Kogniz said its camera can also tell if someone is wearing a mask or glasses, and will seek out another part of their face to get a temperature.