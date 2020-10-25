El Paso

Temporary Hospital to Be Set Up in El Paso as COVID Hospitalizations Surge

In El Paso, a border city with a population of more than 680,000, the number of hospitalizations recorded in the last three weeks jumped from 259 to 786

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

El Paso, Texas, is turning its convention center into a field hospital and asking residents to stay at home for two weeks after the city recorded a roughly 200 percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in less than a month, officials said Sunday, according to NBC News.

The spread of the coronavirus is rising in much of the United States, including Texas' neighbor New Mexico, where a record 4,252 new cases were reported last week, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

In El Paso, a border city with a population of more than 680,000, the number of hospitalizations recorded in the last three weeks jumped from 259 to 786, according to the city's director of public health, Angela Mora.

U.S. & World

amy coney barrett 11 hours ago

Senate Votes to Advance Barrett; Confirmation Expected Mon

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Health Experts Question Pence Campaigning With 5 Aides Positive for COVID-19

In a statement, Mora warned that local health services and hospitals will remain strained for people suffering non-coronavirus emergencies like heart attacks, strokes and car accidents.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

El PasocoronavirusTexas
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us