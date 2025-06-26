Tennessee teen beat man with plunger and covered him in bleach before kidnapping child: Police

A 19-year-old from Tennessee is accused of beating a man with a plunger and pouring bleach on him before kidnapping his child.

Charles Coffman has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, theft and tampering with evidence, warrants obtained by NBC affiliate WBIR show.

According to the warrants, police arrived at the scene in Knoxville around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday after someone called saying they were concerned Coffman murdered a man and took his 3-year-old daughter.

Police forced entry into the home and found a naked man in the bathroom. The man suffered a serious head injury, among other possible injuries, and there was a strong smell of bleach in the room, according to the warrants.

Sevierville police found Coffman, a woman and the victim's 3-year-old daughter in the victim's car, according to the warrants.

Police said Coffman's mother called from jail on Saturday or Sunday telling Coffman to get the child. Coffman said an Uber took him and the woman to the house, where Coffman got into a fight with the victim, according to the warrants.

Coffman admitted to dragging the victim into the bathroom, stripping him naked, hitting him with a plunger, stuffing the plunger into the victim's mouth and pouring bleach on the victim's wounds, according to the warrants. Coffman also admitted to taking the victim's car, but he said he was given permission from his mother to take it.

The warrants say police asked Coffman to write an apology letter to the victim, which he did.

Coffman's mother denied speaking to her son and said she "did not and would not" let Coffman take the child or the car.

Coffman was taken to Knox County Jail and his bond had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon, according to WBIR.