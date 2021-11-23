Tennessee Titans Waive Running Back Adrian Peterson After Three Games

Titans waive running back Adrian Peterson after three games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday they have waived running back Adrian Peterson after just three games with the team.

The 2012 MVP signed with the Titans earlier this month after star running back Derrick Henry went down with an ankle injury.

In the three games played for Tennessee, Peterson had 27 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. His lone score came in his first game as a Titan, as he rushed in for a one-yard touchdown in Tennessee's win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. The 36-year-old veteran became just the 12th player with 125 career touchdowns.

In the Titans' most recent matchup, he ran for a season-high 40 yards on nine carries and added two receptions for four yards in the 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

The news comes with both Henry and fellow running back Jeremy McNichols sidelined at the moment. McNichols was inactive this past week as he deals with a concussion.

The 8-3 Titans travel to Foxboro this week to take on the 7-4 New England Patriots.