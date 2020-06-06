De Blasio Lifts NYC Curfew One Day Early After Mostly Peaceful Night of Protests

What to Know Mayor Bill de Blasio ended NYC's curfew early as the late-night violence that dominated early protests has subsided

Tens of thousands have marched through streets and crowded parks since protests began more than one week ago

In total, more than 2,000 people have been arrested over the course of New York City's week-long protests, including the mayor's daughter

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted his nightly curfew Sunday morning, one day early and after several nights of relatively peaceful protests that stood is direct contrast to the nights of looting and violent clashes between police and protesters that motivated the 8 p.m. curfew enforcement.

"Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city," de Blasio tweeted, saying the curfew would be lifted immediately. Previously, the city's curfew was scheduled to end 5 a.m. Monday as New York City enters Phase I of reopening since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city.



Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 7, 2020

It's been more than a week since protests started in New York City following the death of George Floyd in police custody. Every day since, the number of protests and their size have grown with the largest groups yet taking to the streets on Saturday.

Almost every day since the start of protests in New York City, up to a dozen protests and rallies have taken over the city concurrently, as was the case again Saturday. By 7 p.m. groups were spotted in almost every corner of the city, in Central Park, walking along the West Side Highway, marching across the Brooklyn Bridge and gathered around Barclays Center.

More than 10,000 people were marching in a group at 5:30 p.m. that stretched from the Brooklyn side of the Brooklyn Bridge, across the bridge, past City Hall and up onto Canal Street.

The protest right now in #Brooklyn is EASILY the biggest crowd I’ve seen all week. They walked past our crew for more than 30 min straight without any gaps in the group. I can’t even begin to estimate the size. A mile? More? It’s massive. #NewYorkProtests @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/Myd9wBrIPy — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) June 6, 2020

One of the largest contingent of marchers since the start of protests last week moving through downtown Brooklyn after an afternoon storm that packed strong wind gusts and rain. The crowd took around 30 minutes to pass.

A group of protesters walked onto the FDR Drive after the 8 p.m. curfew, momentarily shutting down lanes of traffic.

The looting that occurred on Sunday and Monday has almost entirely stopped, but late-night bouts of violence continue when police enforce the city's 8 p.m. curfew. Since the first night of Mayor Bill de Blasio's curfew, widespread reports of violent arrests and altercations between officers and protesters have been documented.

De Blasio had said he wouldn't remove New York City's nightly curfew before Monday morning despite pleas from protesters and city council members.

"This curfew is serving as a pretext for aggressive and violent confrontation of protesters by the police. It is doing nothing to make our city more peaceful, it is doing the opposite," Chair of NYC Council health committee Mark Levine said.

Cities and communities across the country are ending their curfews today. NYC should follow suit.



The curfews are doing more harm than good, and the protests won’t stop until justice is served. https://t.co/UWAy3yUBlS — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) June 4, 2020

De Blasio previously said the "broad goals" of the curfew have been achieved, "but my plan is to continue the curfew throughout the week as I originally stated." New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he supports the mayor's decision to maintain the curfew and that, ultimately, the curfew's jurisdiction falls to de Blasio.

Several civil rights organizations, including the New York Civil Liberties Union and the Legal Aid Society, threatened to sue the mayor if the curfew was extended any further.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. previously said his office will not prosecute protesters arrested for unlawful assembly or disorderly conduct. Vance said his office must "enact public policies which assure all New Yorkers that in our justice system and our society, black lives matter and police violence is a crime."

In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the district attorney’s office said its policy is “designed to minimize unnecessary interactions with the criminal justice system, reduce disparities and collateral consequences in low-level offense prosecutions.” The DA said anyone with evidence of violence against officers or property will be charged appropriately.