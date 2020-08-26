Terrifying NYC Street Attack Lands Woman in Coma; Stranger's Brutality Caught on Cam

Police are looking for a stranger they say sneaked up behind a 46-year-old woman as she walked on a Brooklyn street, picked her up and slammed her to the sidewalk, where video shows he pummeled her repeatedly, authorities say.

The victim suffered severe head and body trauma in the 6 a.m. Tuesday attack near Division Avenue and Rodney Street, according to law enforcement. She had to be put in a medically induced coma, and was listed in critical condition.

Jarring surveillance video shows the stranger repeatedly punching the woman once he threw her onto the sidewalk. Police say he also tried to take her pants off as she lay dazed on the concrete and sexually assault her; then he ran off.

Those who live in the area were taken aback that an attack like that could happen in their neighborhood.

"I'm just surprised ... there are a lot of old people and children, we usually don't have a lot of crime," said Luz Aviles.

Police are looking for the suspect, sporting a beard and seen in the video wearing a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.