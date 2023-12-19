Mom, daughter beaten in terrifying NYC home invasion

The NYPD is looking for four home invaders who forced their way into a Staten Island residence early Monday and attacked a mother and her young daughter as they demanded cash and jewels, authorities say.

Two other people in the home -- a 54-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy -- weren't hurt.

Chilling video shows the armed suspects entering the home, by Livingston Avenue and Queen Street, shortly before 1 a.m. Monday. They enter one by one, the first three with weapons drawn. They scatter about the home, rummaging through drawers and opening closed doors in a hallway, guns up. A frenzy erupts as they encounter the family.

The robbers demanded money and jewelry and hit the 5-year-old girl and 33-year-old woman in the face with firearms, causing lacerations and bleeding. They ran off with a cellphone, police say.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. The mother says she needed stitches to close her wound; she also has a black eye. Her daughter's face is swollen.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.