Texas Doctor Says He Violated the State's New Law Banning Abortions After Six Weeks

“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences — but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested,” Dr. Alan Braid said

An exam room sits empty in the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center on May 28, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.
A Texas doctor revealed on Saturday that he recently performed an abortion in violation of the state’s new law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, arguing he “had a duty of care to this patient” and she had a “fundamental right” to an abortion.

Dr. Alan Braid, a physician who provides abortion care in San Antonio, wrote in an op-ed published in The Washington Post that he performed one on Sept. 6 for a woman who, although still in her first trimester, was beyond the state’s new limit.

“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences — but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested,” Braid said. “I have daughters, granddaughters, and nieces. I believe abortion is an essential part of health care.”

“I can’t just sit back and watch us return to 1972,” Braid said.

