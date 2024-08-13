Crime and Courts

Texas father charged after feeding gasoline to his 4-month-old, police say

Authorities said the infant was transferred to a medical facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for further treatment

A Lamar County man is behind bars after police said he purposefully tried to kill his 4-month-old son by making him drink gasoline.

Edgar Bridgemon, 24, is charged with attempted capital murder after admitting to authorities that he intentionally fed the baby gasoline to kill him, according to Paris, Texas police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The police department said on Saturday, Aug. 10., officers responded to an assistance call from Paris Emergency Services in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street.

Upon arrival, police officers reported they discovered that Bridgemon made his infant son drink gas. The suspect allegedly tried to run away from an officer but was taken into custody a block away from the scene.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Bridgmon was arrested and booked into jail on his charges. Booking records show he is being held at the Lamar County Jail on a $255,000 bond.

The 4-month-old, who was initially rushed to Paris Regional Medical Center, was later transferred to another medical facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for further treatment, police said.

Paris, Texas, police are still investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us