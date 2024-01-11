Walmart

Texas man suing Walmart is seeking $100M or ‘unlimited free lifetime shopping'

The complaints do not go into detail about why Roderick Jackson is suing the retail giant

Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Texas man suing Walmart is seeking $100 million in damages or "unlimited free lifetime shopping" at any location.

Roderick Jackson of Waskom, Texas, filed two handwritten complaints Monday with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Walmart's headquarters are in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The complaints do not go into detail about why Jackson is suing the retail giant. The complaints state that an alleged incident occurred in March 2021 at an Omaha, Nebraska, store and involved “false pretense of shoplifting” and the violation of his civil rights "based on race/color."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A spokesperson for the company said Thursday that it does “not tolerate discrimination of any kind.”

Read the full story on NBC News.com here

This article tagged under:

Walmart
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us