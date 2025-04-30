Texas man stays in tree for hours to avoid ICE arrest before surrendering to authorities

A man said to be an undocumented immigrant spent six hours up in a tree avoiding arrest by ICE, but he eventually surrendered to authorities.

The 29-year-old Guatemalan triggered an operation Tuesday beginning at noon near S Navidad and Hazel St. in San Antonio, Texas.

The standoff ended around 7 p.m. and the man was later identified as Raúl Ical.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said earlier that they had requested an arrest warrant.

During a traffic stop, the man exited his vehicle, fled on foot and entered the backyard of a nearby residence.

Ical had illegally entered the United States on March 27, 2013, and was deported to Guatemala on April 24, 2013. At an unknown date and time, he reentered the United States illegally.