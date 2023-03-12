Texas

Texas Mother Arrested After Leaving Kids Home Alone — for 2 Months

Raven Yates' daughter, 12, and son, 3, were allegedly on their own from Sept. 8 until Nov. 14, 2022

Police and federal authorities in Alabama arrested a wanted Texas mother after she allegedly left her children alone at home for more than two months, authorities said.

Raven Yates was caught on Wednesday at an apartment complex in Mobile, concluding a monthslong search for the wayward mom, according to a statement by police in Roman Forest, Texas.

Yates is accused of leaving her daughter, 12, and son, 3, at home alone in Texas from Sept. 8, 2022 until they were discovered by the girl's father on Nov. 14, officials said.

The girl's father, who lives in California, became concerned when he learned that Yates had been spotted in Mobile without her kids and that "he had been asked by his daughter to send food regularly," police said.

