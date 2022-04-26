Marjorie Taylor Greene

Text Messages From Greene Put New Focus on Martial Law Testimony

Text messages obtained by CNN show Greene broached the idea of martial law with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks as President Donald Trump listens at a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

New text messages from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene surrounding the 2020 election are drawing attention to recent court testimony in which the Georgia Republican said she did not recall any involvement in efforts to keep former President Donald Trump in office.

When asked during a hearing Friday if she had advocated for martial law to keep President Joe Biden from taking office, Greene said she could not recall.

But a new tranche of text messages obtained by CNN shows Greene broached the idea with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

One year has passed since supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Marjorie Taylor GreeneDonald TrumpCapitol Riot
