Thailand

Thai PM Ends Presser Telling Reporters to Mind Their Own Business, Spraying Them With Disinfectant

The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable and bizarre behavior

First Batch Of Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccines Administered To Health Workers In Thailand
Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Politicians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press.

After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-o-cha sprayed back — with disinfectant.

Riled by a final question about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he told reporters to mind their own business, then grabbed a container of alcohol mist and doused the front row before sauntering off.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 6 hours ago

Jury Selection Slated to Resume in Trial of Ex-Cop Charged in Floyd's Death

British Royal Family 51 mins ago

Buckingham Palace Silence on Harry, Meghan Allegations Add to Furor

The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable behavior. In the past, he's spoken to a media scrum while fondling the ear of one of the reporters and flung a banana peel at camera operators.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After an event in 2018 he declined to speak to the media, and instead set up a life-size cutout of himself. “Ask this guy,” he said and walked away.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Thailand
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us