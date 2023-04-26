The Container Store Announces It Will Temporarily Accept Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons

Just days after home retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy, blue coupons at the store are no longer valid for shoppers looking to get items from the fledgling chain in the midst of winding down operations.

In response to many customers now left with seemingly worthless coupons, one competitor is taking advantage.

The Container Store announced on Wednesday that they will accept a "competitor's blue coupon" to redeem 20% off any single item through the end of May.

So. Much. NEW. Bring in a blue coupon 😉 to receive 20% off a single item and experience our vast array of NEW products for college. Terms and conditions apply. We're here for you. Welcome to the organization. #TheContainerStore pic.twitter.com/o8kp8csZC8 — The Container Store (@ContainerStore) April 26, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.