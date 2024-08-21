The Democratic playlist to nominate Harris: Lil Jon, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Springsteen

The Democratic National Convention's roll call to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris had a change of tune this year.

Rapper Lil Jon performed live at Chicago's United Center, while DJ Cassidy played other songs by artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen.

The roughly hour-long roll call, normally one of the dullest segments of a party's convention, took social media by storm, many comparing it to the Republican National Convention's roll call in July.

Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

The Democratic National Convention changed its tune this election year, getting delegates joyfully dancing and singing as they nominated Vice President Kamala Harris to lead their presidential contest ticket.

DNC musical host DJ Cassidy blasted a different song in Chicago's United Center as each state's delegation rose to cast their votes for the nomination roll call Tuesday night, boosting an already celebratory mood in the hall.

Some songs featured the state's name in their title, including Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama," Beyoncé's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," and The B-52s' "Private Idaho."

Other songs were chosen due to the artist's home state: Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A" for New Jersey, Prince's "1999" for Minnesota; Michael Jackson's "Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough" for Indiana; and Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe," for Missouri.

Rhode Island's delegation cast their ballots to the tune of "Shake It Off," by Taylor Swift, who owns a home in the state.

And when DNC Secretary Jason Rae asked Georgia's delegates how they cast their votes, Lil Jon — an Atlanta native — emerged from the stands to the roar of the crowd.

The rapper sang his hit song "Turn Down for What," changing its lyrics to "Turn out for what," and led the crowd in chants of Harris' slogan: "We're not going back."

The roughly hour-long roll call, normally one of the dullest segments of a party's convention, took social media by storm.

Many compared it to the Republican National Convention's roll call in July, which was markedly quieter.

"I'm sorry but this #DNC2024 roll call with DJ Cassidy, themed state music and party/club atmosphere is blowing the RNC's roll call out of the water," Meghan McCain wrote in a post on X.

"It looks like a giant party and celebration and everyone in that room looks like they're having a blast," wrote Mccain, whose father, late Republican Sen. John McCain, was the party's nominee for president in 2008.

The Lincoln Project tweeted: "Tired: RNC roll call."

"Wired: DNC roll call," the tweet said.

The Democratic National Convention Committee published the setlist of 62 songs on Spotify, as requested by a number of social media posts.

Unlike past conventions, Tuesday's delegate roll call was only ceremonial. Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison announced earlier this month that Harris had secured the party's nomination after an online vote.

Here is the full DNC roll call playlist: