The Tradition Continues! Watch Al Share Fist Bump With President Biden During Parade

Al Roker has done it again!

The TODAY weatherman and co-host scored a second "interview" with Joe Biden during an inauguration on Wednesday, exchanging a fist bump with the new president during the inauguration parade.

"We've got to keep doing this!" Biden said.

“How does it feel, Mr. President?” Al asked.

“It feels great!” Biden replied.

And the day is complete. My man @alroker for the @POTUS fist bump. — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) January 20, 2021

The first memorable moment between Al and the 46th president came back in 2013 during President Barack Obama's second inauguration, when Biden was his vice president. While Al was covering the inaugural parade for TODAY, he repeatedly yelled for Biden to come over to the rope line for a handshake, and Biden obliged by shaking Al's hand over the barricade.

Al had been getting greedy by that point, considering that moment came after Al had already gotten the attention of Obama, yelling "How's it going? Is the weather good?"

Obama responded with a thumbs-up and a smile, then turned his palms outward, looked up and noted, "The weather's great."

After following that by getting a handshake from Biden, Al gave a mic drop and walked away, saying, "I'm done!''

Biden admitted later that year that the handshake with Al got him in hot water.

"I got in so much trouble for coming over in the inauguration day parade with you,” he told Al in a TODAY interview. "I got so much heat!"

Al had topped himself in 2013 after previously getting Obama's attention at his first inauguration parade in 2009. He also asked him for a quick weather update that year, and Obama told him, "It's warm," as he walked down Pennsylvania Avenue.

He didn't have the same luck in 2017 when he tried to get Vice President Mike Pence to come over for a handshake during the inaugural parade for President Donald Trump. Al even offered some candy as an enticement, but Pence said he had to keep moving.

The TODAY weatherman's memorable inauguration moments continued a tradition started by his predecessor, Willard Scott, who got the attention of Barbara Bush at the 1989 inauguration. The former first lady, who died at 92 in 2018, even came over and gave him a kiss.

"Suddenly I look over and see this very happy face, race over, give that face a kiss, race back to George," Bush said on TODAY in 2015. "He said, 'I didn't know you knew Willard Scott.' I said, 'I don't know Willard Scott. I just love that face.'"

Wednesday's inauguration was a much more sober affair, as changes were made to the traditional parade of cheering spectators down Pennsylvania Avenue due to the pandemic and threats of violence. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their families received an official escort from members of the military for one city block.

