Changing Climate

The US Just Had Its Hottest Summer Ever — Beating Out 1936 Dust Bowl

This summer narrowly topped the previous record set by the Dust Bowl summer of 1936, when huge portions of the West and Great Plains were parched by severe drought

By Denise Chow | NBC News

(Olivier Douliery /AFP/Getty Images)

The United States had its hottest summer on record this year, narrowly edging out the previous milestone that was set 85 years ago during the Dust Bowl.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday that the average temperature this summer for the contiguous U.S. was 74 degrees Fahrenheit, or 2.6 degrees warmer than the long-term average. The heat record caps off a season full of extremes, with parts of the country experiencing persistent drought, wildfires, record-breaking heat waves, hurricanes and other extreme weather exacerbated by climate change.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.
A new report published by the U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change paints a grim picture of the global climate crisis. Here are five takeaways from the report.

Though this year's summer was technically hotter than 1936, the very small gap puts the two years "neck and neck," in what NOAA called a "virtual tie."

U.S. & World

COVID-19 4 hours ago

CDC: Delta Led to More Severe Breakthrough Cases Than Expected, Risk 10x Higher for Unvaxxed

9/11 anniversary 4 hours ago

Twenty Years After 9/11, Responders and Survivors are Still Getting Sick

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Changing Climateclimate changeSummerNOAADust Bowl
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us