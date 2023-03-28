MTA Weighs 90-Minute Sit Limit on Grand Central Madison Benches

Have a seat, but don't get too comfortable.

That could soon be the case at Grand Central Madison, as the MTA board plans to decide whether to implement a time limit for sitting on benches at the new, and at times overcrowded, transit hub.

The board will meet Wednesday to vote on a possible 90-minute cap for sitting on benches at the terminal.

If it sounds like a strange thing to make a rule for, it's not new: MTA officials said the 90-minute restriction is already in effect at the rest of Grand Central.

Opponents say it unfairly targets those who are homeless.

Lying down on benches and sitting on the platforms would also be prohibited.