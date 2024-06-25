These are the world's best airlines according to Skytrax — including a new number one

Singapore Airlines is no longer the best airline in the world, according to air transport rating firm Skytrax.

Qatar Airways now holds the top spot after placing second on the list in 2023.

Asian airlines dominated the top ten, with the highest ranked U.S. airline coming 21st.

Qatar Airways said this was the eighth time they topped the ranking since 2011. The airline came second in the rankings last year.

Singapore Airlines is now in second position on the ranking, Skytrax announced Monday, followed by Emirates in third place which is one spot higher than last year.

Asian airlines dominated the top ten, with no U.S. airlines among the ranking's leaders. Delta Air Lines was the highest ranked U.S. airline in 21st position, down by one spot from last year.

The awards are based on a customer survey, which Skytrax said was completed by customers from over 100 countries in the 2023-2024 edition. A series of other awards were presented by Skytrax alongside the top airlines ranking, including regional breakdowns and awards for different types of flights.

Overall winner Qatar Airways was also voted the world's best business class and the top airline in the Middle East, while second-placed Singapore Airlines topped the lists for the world's best cabin crew and best first class, as well as the best airline in Asia.

When it comes to traveling on a budget, Malaysia's AirAsia came out on top in the list of the best low-cost airlines and Singapore's Scoot was named the best low-cost airline for long haul flights.

Delta Air Lines topped the North America regional top ten, followed by Air Canada, United Airlines, Porter Airlines and Air Transat. Three of the top five are based in Canada, with other major U.S. air travel giants ranking lower.

The top ten airlines in the world

According to the Skytrax ranking, these are the top ten best airlines in the world.