New York City

This NYC Christmas market is the best in the world: Study

By NBC New York Staff

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

'Tis the season -- and New York City really does know how to get into the holiday spirit!

A recent study from Planet Cruise showcases the proof we need that the Big Apple knows how to do Christmas -- more so than any other place in the world. The study has named for a second year the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park as the best Christmas market in the world for 2023.

The ranking was compiled through the analysis of numerous factors, including stalls available, opening dates, TripAdvisor reviews and more.

According to Planet Cruise, "Not only that, but Bryant Park scores first because it has more Instagram hashtags than any other market on our list, at a staggering 71,7724, as well as the most TripAdvisor reviews (23,854), receiving a score of 4.5 out of 5."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Aside from Bryant Park being the top Christmas market on the list, it is not the sole New York City holiday destination. At No. 17 is the Union Square Christmas market.

"Union Square scores second in North America, and 17th globally. It boasts a huge 200 stalls that visitors can browse over 51 days; where you’ll find a carefully curated selection of art, crafts, food, and even home accessories.

"Whilst UK and European markets receive the most search volume; Union Square has the most across North America, with 12,100 searches made between November and December 2022."

U.S. & World

missing persons 18 mins ago

Sister determined to find 25-year-old Chyna Crawford, who vanished in Washington, D.C. three weeks ago

Israel-Hamas War 3 hours ago

Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by fighting

Click here for the complete list of top Christmas markets worldwide.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York City
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us