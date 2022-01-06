This Patriots-themed question on "Jeopardy!" is laughably easy to answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
You don't have to be a die-hard fan of the NFL or New England Patriots to correctly answer a recent sports question on "Jeopardy!"
On Wednesday night's episode of the famous game show, there was a Patriots-themed question on Drew Bledsoe's injury in 2001.
Here's the question:
"Who is Tom Brady?"
Even casual fans know the story of Tom Brady taking over for Bledsoe early in the 2001 season and leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl XXXVI triumph over the St. Louis Rams. Brady, of course, went on to win five more championships with the Patriots before leaving the team as a free agent in 2020.
U.S. & World
The rest of the questions on this episode of "Jeopardy!" were much tougher, as you'd imagine.