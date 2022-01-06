This Patriots-themed question on "Jeopardy!" is laughably easy to answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You don't have to be a die-hard fan of the NFL or New England Patriots to correctly answer a recent sports question on "Jeopardy!"

On Wednesday night's episode of the famous game show, there was a Patriots-themed question on Drew Bledsoe's injury in 2001.

Here's the question:

"Who is Tom Brady?"

Even casual fans know the story of Tom Brady taking over for Bledsoe early in the 2001 season and leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl XXXVI triumph over the St. Louis Rams. Brady, of course, went on to win five more championships with the Patriots before leaving the team as a free agent in 2020.

The rest of the questions on this episode of "Jeopardy!" were much tougher, as you'd imagine.

The Patriots won in dominant fashion Sunday, beating the Jaguars 50-10 to clinch a playoff spot.