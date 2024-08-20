This Stanley is Barbie-themed: New Quencher line celebrates the Mattel classics

The Stanley is about to take on a whole new look — and as one Ken might say, they're looking sublime.

The popular cup brand is launching a Barbie collection, celebrating 65 years of the iconic doll with eight new Quencher designs. Each is a nod to the doll's most memorable looks throughout its evolution, including the first Black Barbie.

"What?!" one user posted on X. "Take my money take it all."

"i don't think i've ever needed something more in my whole entire life," another commented on Stanley's launch announcement on TikTok last week.

The collection, called the "Legendary Eight," will start going on sale on Stanley's website Sept. 16.

Barbie X Stanley Collection

The "Barbie Icon" is the first to be launched on Sept. 16, featuring the signature Barbie pink with the doll's logo written across the side.

The "1959 Original" is inspired by the doll's original black and white swimsuit, which was featured in the Barbie movie that took the world by storm last July. The cup's "pool blue and hot pink accents complement the iconic cat-eye sunglasses," according to Stanley.

The "'60s Twist 'N Turn" takes us into the next decade with the Twist 'N Turn Barbie, whose dancing silhouette is featured on the cup in front of what the company calls a "soft, sorbet gradient." Both the "1959 Original" and "'60s Twist 'N Turn" will go on sale Sept. 17.

To celebrate the '70s, Stanley designed a cup after the Superstar Barbie, featuring a “hot pink and purple gradient with a pattern of gold, dainty stars that echo the sparkle and star-shaped stand of the doll." The "'70s Superstar" drops on Sept. 18.

Barbie X Stanley Collection

The first '80s cup to be released on Sept. 18 is the "'80s Dynamite," inspired by the first Black Barbie, which wore a vibrant red bodysuit and wrap skirt. Disco lights, stars and gold accents are also featured.

The "'80s Peaches 'N Cream" is a peach-colored Quencher, adorned with pink and white blossoms matching the namesake doll's outfit. It drops on Sept. 19.

The Barbie and the Rockers line is featured in the "'90s Rockers" cup, which has bright colors and retro designs. Stanley called the style "quintessentially Barbie" and will put the cup on sale Sept. 19.

Not to be forgotten — and proving that he truly is "kenough" — is the "'80s Western Ken" cup, which mirrors the Ken doll's black outfi, silver stitching and silver buckle. Ken fans everywhere can purchase this Quencher starting Sept. 20.

Quenchers will be dropped each day at 12 p.m. EST. All styles are available in the 40-ounce size at $60, with the "Barbie Icon" also available in a 30-ounce size for $50.

Those wanting an early look can visit one of the immersive pop-up events happening in London, Houston and Los Angeles in the coming weeks. Houston's pop-up will be at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon on Sept. 7 from 12-7 p.m. CDT. Los Angeles' is taking place at the Beverly Laurel Motor Hotel on Sept. 14 from 2-6 p.m. PST, as well as Sept. 15 from 12-6 p.m. PST.