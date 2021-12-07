coronavirus pandemic

Thousands of Military Service Members Miss COVID Vaccination Deadlines

The vaccination deadline for active-duty members of the armed services has passed for the Air Force, Navy and the Marine Corps

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

Thousands of active-duty service members have failed to comply with the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, raising the prospect that they will be forced to leave their positions or the military altogether.

The vaccination deadline for active-duty members of the armed services has passed for the Air Force, Navy and the Marine Corps. The Army's deadline is Dec. 15.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Despite the Pentagon's vaccine mandate, approximately 27,000 members of the Marines, Air Force, Space Force and the Navy are still considered unvaccinated. About 19,000 of the Army's soldiers have yet to start the protocol with only a week left before that branch's deadline.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemiccoronavirus vaccineUS Military
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us