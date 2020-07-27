Thousands to Mourn Rep. John Lewis at US Capitol

Washington, D.C., will say its final goodbyes this week to Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon who was known as the "conscience of Congress" and served there for more than 30 years.

Lewis' casket will arrive in D.C. on Monday, ushered by a funeral procession. Numerous street closures are planned between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Thousands are expected to line up to pay their respects to Lewis, who will lie in state outside the U.S. Capitol following a private, invitation-only ceremony.

It's a tradition for members of Congress to lie in state beneath the Capitol rotunda. But with the city and country in the grips of a pandemic, the catafalque which holds Lewis' coffin will be placed atop the east stairs of the Capitol.

It will be the first time in recent memory that an entire Capitol viewing ceremony will take place outdoors.

Mourners must wear masks and maintain a social distance while waiting in high heat. Storm Team4 says the heat index will near or rise above 100°. The public viewing is set to last from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lewis' family asked the public not to travel to D.C. because of the pandemic but share memories online instead.

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

