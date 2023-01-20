Capitol Riot

Three Active-Duty Marines Charged With Participating in Capitol Riot

The enlisted Marines – Cpl. Micah Coomer and Sgts. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen – are each facing four misdemeanor charges

Three active-duty U.S. Marines are facing charges for being part of the crowd that stormed the Capitol on January 2021. From left: Cpl. Micah Coomer, Dodge Dale Hellonen and Sgts. Joshua Abate.
U.S. District Court

Three active-duty U.S. Marines were arrested and charged this week with breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the latest in a line of current or former members of the military associated with the riot.

The enlisted Marines – Cpl. Micah Coomer and Sgts. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen – are each facing four misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol building with the intent to impede Congress. 

According to a sworn complaint by an FBI agent, the bureau learned about the three men after Coomer posted on Instagram photos of himself inside the Capitol with the caption, "Glad to be apart [sic] of history."

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.

