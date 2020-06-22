Child, 8, Among Three Family Members Found Drowned in Pool at NJ Home: Officials

Three family members, including a child, died Monday after drowning in a backyard swimming pool, law enforcement officials said.

Around 4:15 p.m., police responded to a call from neighbors regarding a possible fall victim after screaming was heard, but when officers arrived they found three individuals unresponsive in a pool on Clearview Road in East Brunswick. Police believe the screaming may have been the mother calling for help in the water.

The mayor confirmed to NBC New York that all three — an 8-year-old girl, her 32-year-old mother and a 62-year-old male family member, according to East Brunswick police — were later pronounced dead after being found in the above-ground pool.

"This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened," Brunswick Police Chief Frank Losacco said. "We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutors office and will release information as it develops."

Neighbors said the family had just moved into the home this past month.

It was still unclear what happened that led to all three drowning, the county prosecutor's office said. While neighbors wondered if some kind of electrical discharge may have something to do with it, a cause of death will be determined by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office.

An investigation is ongoing.