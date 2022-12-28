Arizona

Three People Dead After Falling Through Ice on Arizona Lake

The three were walking on Woods Canyon Lake when they fell through.

KPNX

Three people are dead after falling through the ice on a lake in central Arizona.  

The three were walking on Woods Canyon Lake, about 30 miles from the central Arizona city of Payson, when then they fell through. 

The victims have been identified as Narayana Muddana, 49, Gokul Mediseti, 47, and Haritha Muddana, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Haritha Muddana's age was unclear.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Emergency crews found Haritha Muddana's body Monday night and continued to search for the other victims, according to officials.

The incident is under investigation. 

This article tagged under:

Arizona
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us