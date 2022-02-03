Five U.S. Skiers Advance to Moguls Final at 2022 Winter Olympics

Five members of Team USA have skied their way into the moguls final.

Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar of the women's team and Cole McDonald and Dylan Walczyk of the men's team all finished in the top 10 of the first qualification round on Thursday morning to secure their spots in the final at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

With scoring based on a combination of time, turns and aerial tricks on the moguled course, Kauf finished third with a score of 79.15. Giaccio took fourth with a 78.11 and Soar placed seventh with a 74.53.

In the men's qualifying round, McDonald's score of 76.27 was fifth best. Walczyk's finished with a 75.86 that was just enough to edge Austria's Brodie Summers (75.66) to claim the tenth spot.

The top 10 finishers advanced to the final. The remaining 20 competitors will compete in the second qualification round on Saturday for the men and Sunday for the women, where those with the top 10 scores based on either qualifying round will advance.