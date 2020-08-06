More Storms for Tri-State Threaten Isaias Cleanup; Close to 1.2M Still in Dark

What to Know Pop-up thunderstorms for the tri-state area Friday threaten ongoing cleanup efforts from Tropical Storm Isaias, which felled tens of thousands of trees and dumped up to 5 inches of rain on tri-state Tuesday

Nearly three million customers were without power in the tri-state at the height of the storm. Hit the worst, New Jersey says it could take days to restore full power

Widespread transit disruptions were reported, with city subways facing heavy delays and LIRR, NJ Transit and Metro-North suspending service

Already reeling from the damage of Tropical Storm Isaias, which killed a New York City man and has kept millions in the dark for two full days, the tri-state area faces another threat of thunderstorms that may hamper repair efforts.

Scattered showers popped up early Friday, kicking off an unsettled approach to the weekend. A lightning strike Friday morning temporarily knocked out power to more than 100,000 customers in Manhattan, leaving the island in the dark north of 73rd Street.

The heavy rain moved out by midday, though another round of storms is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Parts of New Jersey already hard hit by Isaias could see some flash flooding. Watches are in effect through early Saturday.

The weather clears up by Saturday afternoon and remains that way through the end of the weekend.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

Any storms that do emerge will add insult to injury for hundreds of thousands experiencing ongoing power outages due to downed trees and wrecked utility poles that Isaias left in its wake. Utility companies say it may be days until power is restored for roughly 1.2 million customers still without it in the tri-state area.

The governors of all three tri-states have declared states of emergency over Isaias -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ahead of the storm and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (for downstate) a day after it.

Cuomo on Wednesday blasted utilities for their "failed storm response" and "reckless disregard," saying they had not met their legal obligations to customers and ordered an investigation by the Department of Public Service. Officials in both Rockland and Westchester counties warned that based on the information they were getting from utilities, the power could be out for a week.

“The worst of this situation was avoidable, and it cannot happen again," Cuomo said.

Long Island was hit especially hard by Isaias - and now people calling for help aren't getting it. Greg Cergol reports.

Lamont also requested the state's regulatory authority to investigate the public utility companies, including Eversource and United Illuminating, after what he called a "wholly inadequate response to another storm," referencing the promises made by utilities to improve resources after other severe storms. He, similar to Cuomo on Wednesday, activated the state's National Guard to assist in the cleanup and recover efforts.

Murphy said 1.4 million New Jersey households lost power due to the storm; roughly 330,000 were still in the dark as of around 9:40 a.m. Friday. (By comparison, 1.7 million New Jersey households lost power during Sandy in 2012.) It was also found that the tornado that hit the Jersey Shore during the storm was an EF-1 with winds of 100 mph.

The president of the NJ Board of Public Utilities said the state's energy distribution system was damaged "considerably" and that the board's goal was for 80 percent of customers to have power back by Friday night.

Con Edison, which had more than 250,000 customers without power at one point, said Isaias caused the second-largest amount of outages in company history, surpassing Hurricane Irene in 2011 and trailing only the aftermath of Sandy in 2012 (Isaias also ripped down more trees and telephone poles than Sandy did).

The utility company said that recent rainfall made the tree limbs vulnerable to toppling and breaking, and that hundreds of additional personnel were brought in to help restore power as quickly as possible. That said, Con Ed didn't expect to have full service restored to all of its darkened customers until Sunday night.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the utility projected to restore another 15,000 customers with power throughout Friday, while criticizing the company's clarity and response to Isaias.

"What I’m not happy about is a lack of clarity and speed about the next steps for the people of the five boroughs," de Blasio said Friday. According to the mayor's information, about 57,000 households in New York City were without power following Tuesday's storm.

He added that some 1,000 personnel from varying city and state departments, as well as national guard, would be out across the boroughs to clear tree damage caused by "the worst winds since Sandy."

There were still nearly 400,000 in New York without power as of Friday morning; Connecticut still had nearly half a million outages.

Tropical Storm Isaias hit two days ago, but some 1.5 million tri-state residents are in the dark. We have team coverage of the cleanup.

