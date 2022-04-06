Yankees Thursday Home Opener Postponed Amid Storm Threat: What to Expect

You know what they say about April ...

Wednesday's weather is expected to feel raw and chilly almost all day following steady rain that tapered off early, but that's not going to be it for the wet stuff.

Most should stay dry overnight, but showers and thunderstorms are expected across a swath of the tri-state area by early Thursday afternoon and into the late evening hours.

The highly anticipated Yankees home opener against the Red Sox in the Bronx, which had been scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Thursday, has been rescheduled for Friday at the same time. Wednesday's workout at the stadium has also been pushed a day.

Thursday’s Yankees-Red Sox Opening Day game has been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. The game will now be played on Friday, April 8, at 1:05pm at Yankee Stadium.



It'll be cool, too, on Thursday, with temperatures not expected to hit 50 degrees.

The weather improves after that, with temps expected in the mid-to-high 50s Friday and Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. It'll be dry, though, at least.

Next week is a much better story. At this point, we're looking at a sunny (or mostly sunny, at least) stretch of days with temperatures ranging from the 60s to the low 70s.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.