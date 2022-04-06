Storm Team 4

Yankees Thursday Home Opener Postponed Amid Storm Threat: What to Expect

The Yankees home opener against the Red Sox has been pushed to Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

You know what they say about April ...

Wednesday's weather is expected to feel raw and chilly almost all day following steady rain that tapered off early, but that's not going to be it for the wet stuff.

Most should stay dry overnight, but showers and thunderstorms are expected across a swath of the tri-state area by early Thursday afternoon and into the late evening hours.

The highly anticipated Yankees home opener against the Red Sox in the Bronx, which had been scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Thursday, has been rescheduled for Friday at the same time. Wednesday's workout at the stadium has also been pushed a day.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It'll be cool, too, on Thursday, with temperatures not expected to hit 50 degrees.

The weather improves after that, with temps expected in the mid-to-high 50s Friday and Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. It'll be dry, though, at least.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Updates: West Plans More Sanctions; US Pledges $100M to Ukraine for Missiles

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 1 hour ago

Dutch Bars 12 Yachts Ordered by Wealthy Russians From Leaving Construction Yard

Next week is a much better story. At this point, we're looking at a sunny (or mostly sunny, at least) stretch of days with temperatures ranging from the 60s to the low 70s.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weatherweather forecastyankees
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us