TikTok says cyberattack targeted CNN and other ‘high-profile accounts'

TikTok is still investigating the “potential exploit” and working with affected account owners who need their access restored

By The Associated Press

File photo of TikTok app screen
Matt Slocum/AP (File)

TikTok said Tuesday it has taken steps to stop a cyberattack targeting high-profile accounts, including one belonging to CNN.

“Our security team was recently alerted to malicious actors targeting CNN’s TikTok account," TikTok spokesperson Jason Grosse said in a prepared statement. TikTok has been working with CNN to restore its access to the account and add “enhanced security measures” to safeguard it, Grosse said.

“We are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the platform and will continue to monitor for any further inauthentic activity,” Grosse added.

CNN did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The social media company said the attack took place through the platform's direct-messaging feature, without sharing further information about the nature of the hack. Grosse said TikTok is still investigating the “potential exploit” and working with affected account owners who need their access restored. Grosse did not share the number of accounts that were targeted, but said only “a very small number of accounts were compromised.”

TikTok did not name the other affected accounts, other than to note that the account of socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton was targeted but not compromised.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

