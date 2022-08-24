social experiment

TikTok Trend Inspires Women to Wear Pigtails to Work in an Experiment to See Whether They Get More Tips

“Unfortunately, women are going to be fetishized in different ways by what they look like," said one TikTok user who tried the experiment

By Kalhan Rosenblatt | NBC News

Woman Holding Braided Hair Up Against Clear Sky
Getty Images

Some women who have jobs in the service industry are sporting pigtails at work as part of a social experiment to find out whether they will earn more in tips from male patrons.

From servers to dancers, those who have participated in the experiment and shared their experiences on TikTok say their tips have increased since they rocked the hairstyle at work. They say the experiment's success has shown that young women are more sexualized in society.

“Unfortunately, women are going to be fetishized in different ways by what they look like,” said Lisa Stirling, 25, a server who is among those sharing the results of the experiment on TikTok. “If changing my hair up is going to affect that in a positive way, then it’s something I’m going to give a shot.”

