TikToker shared eerie message on ‘incredible' ex days before murder-suicide

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Sheffield was hopeful about her next chapter.

Shortly before she and her estranged husband Brandon Sheffield were found dead in what police told local Mississippi news outlet Dark Horse Press Now was a murder-suicide, the TikToker shared a chillingly positive message on social media about their ongoing divorce.

"So, I'm about to be a newly single mom, and I am in the middle of divorce," Jennifer said in a video shared to her TikTok Dec. 10. "My husband is being incredible, though, and truly we are... we're working together. Everything's great."

And the 30-year-old was impressed by how her divorce proceedings with Brandon, 40, were unfolding as well. As she put it, "We're splitting everything down the middle. Everything is good. It is a very civil divorce with our daughter in mind."

"I'm going to be a mom, single income right now, and he will be helping with her," Jennifer continued. "He will be supporting her, so essentially, like, I'm really thankful for that."

And while she acknowledged that she was "a little scared" about the future, Jennifer was also looking forward to navigating life on her own.

"I've never done this before, I've never been on my own before," the influencer admitted before addressing her followers directly. "So, if you have any tips — saving money, making money, anything like that — I would really appreciate it."

Jennifer and Brandon were found dead in a Brandon, Miss., home on Dec. 28 around 7:19 a.m., Brandon Police Department chief Joseph French told Dark Horse Press Now, when authorities were called to the residence after family members reported obvious signs of foul play.

Upon authorities' arrival, both Jennifer and Brandon were deceased, with it appearing that Brandon had shot Jennifer before shooting himself, Chief French said to the outlet.

However, officials are still looking into the case.

“This is an ongoing investigation," French shared in a Dec. 28 statement to WJTV. "I would like to thank the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for their assistance with the Crime Scene Unit to assist with processing the scene.”

E! News reached out to the Brandon Police Department for comment on the case but has not heard back.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.