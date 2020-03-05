Timeline: Tracking the Spread of COVID-19 in Tri-State

What to Know 33 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the state of New York and three presumptive positive cases in New Jersey

While testings of suspected cases started in Februrary, the first case was confirmed on March 1

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said to expect the number of those infected to increase by dozens

Hundreds of people in the tri-state area have been ordered to self-quarantine as the number of residents confirmed with COVID-19 in the region continues to rise.

So far, 33 people in New York -- most of them in Westchester County with ties to Manhattan -- have tested positive for the potentially deadly novel coronavirus that began spreading at the end of last year in central China. There have also been three presumptive positive cases in New Jersey for the respiratory disease that has sickened more than 100,000 and killed more than 3,000 people worldwide.

While the state doesn't give out medical or personal information on those who have contracted the virus, here's what we know so far about its spread, in chronological order of when the cases were first reported:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in New York City.

The patient, a 39-year-old Manhattan woman, had just returned Iran when she started having mild respiratory symptoms. Cuomo said the woman and her husband are health care workers and they both isolated themselves at home. Her husband tested negative for the virus.

Officials said that she did not take public transit home and they believe she wasn't contagious while she was on her flight. However, the people on her flight and the ride-share driver were notified about potential exposure.

An attorney who lives in Westchester County and works in midtown Manhattan is New York state's second confirmed coronavirus case — and the first apparent instance of community spread, the governor said Tuesday. NBC New York's Anjali Hemphill and Checkey Beckford report.

As products like hand sanitizers and face masks began flying off the shelves following the first confirmed case, an attorney who lives in Westchester County and works in midtown Manhattan became the state's second confirmed coronavirus case on Monday — and the first apparent instance of community spread.

The 50-year-old man's history doesn't suggest any travel to China or other countries at the nexus of the outbreak, according to authorities. The man, who is from New Rochelle and has an underlying respiratory illness, first experienced respiratory issues late last month.

New Jersey now has its first presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday night. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford and Ray Villeda report.

A man in New Jersey was hospitalized Tuesday and he later became the state's first presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

The patient is a 32-year-old man who is hospitalized in Bergen County. The New Jersey Department of Health is sending the man's sample to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation. However, despite it not being confirmed by the CDC yet, local and state authorities were treating it as if it were a confirmed case.

It was later revealed that the man has an apartment in Fort Lee, according to the city's mayor, but also has a residence in NYC. He had not been in contact with anyone in Fort Lee in the two weeks before he tested positive for coronavirus.

According to sources, the man may have had some type of contact with one of the 22 COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed in New York. However, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli denied that claim.

All of the new cases are connected to a Westchester County lawyer who worked in Manhattan. His son, also found to have the virus, attended Yeshiva University, forcing the school to close. NBC New York’s Checkey Beckford and John Chandler report.

At least nine people who came in contact with the Westchester attorney were tested positive with the coronavirus.

The man spread the virus to his wife, his 20-year-old son and his 14-year-old daughter, officials confirmed on Wednesday. In addition, two friends of the lawyer were tested positive, as well as one of the friends' wife, two sons and a daughter.

Two friends of the man's son, both students at Yeshiva University in Manhattan, were sent to Bellevue Hospital for testing. Two children of the lawyer's second friend are also being tested.

Also being tested are seven employees and an intern at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, where the attorney spent time before he was moved to a Manhattan hospital for further treatment.

Two more people in New York City tested positive, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on "Morning Joe" Thursday. The mayor said the cases include a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s. Both patients are hospitalized in an intensive care unit. Neither case has a known connection to travel or to the other previously diagnosed patients in New York, marking what appears to be a fresh instance of community spread.

As the day progressed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo clarified the state's total increased to 22 cases with 11 new positives since the day before.

The majority of the cases are in Westchester County and are tied to the midtown Manhattan lawyer whose case marked the state's first instance of community spread, Cuomo said.

Clothing retailer Gap issued a statement later in the night saying an employee at their NYC headquarters was confirmed to have coronavirus, but it wasn't immediately clear if the worker was one of the new cases reported by officials or a separate instance. The employee was not in the Tribeca office Thursday, and the office will be closed indefinitely.

Cuomo also announced that Long Island is now also among the places with a confirmed case — that of a 42-year-old man who is hospitalized, but officials at NYU Winthrop Hospital said the man was improving while in isolation and receiving treatment. It was also believed to be a community spread instance, as the source of the infection is not known.

On Thursday afternoon, New Jersey officials announced the second presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus in the state Thursday.

The second presumptive positive case involves a woman in her 30s who also lives in Bergen County, the Department of Health commissioner said. That patient — a resident of Englewood, according to the mayor — was treated at Englewood Hospital before being released into isolation at her home. It was not immediately clear if she had been in contact with any others after getting infected, but she had no connection to the other New Jersey COVID-19 case.

On Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed a new case -- a Manhattan man in his 50s -- during his regular appearance on "The Brian Lehrer" show. The addition brings the total number of cases in the state to 23. Four of those are New York City residents.

The latest patient is tied to the cluster in Westchester County, according to de Blasio. He is presenting with only mild symptoms; authorities are working to trace any potential exposure for his family and close contacts.

During a Friday press conference, Cuomo announced that coronavirus cases in the state of New York increased over night to a total of 33. All the new cases are connected to the Westchester County lawyer.

Additionally, Cuomo said, as of Friday, 44 people statewide, including nine in New York City, are under mandatory quarantine (isolation) order -- those people have either: 1) Tested positive; 2) Had direct contact (within 6 feet) with a person who has tested positive; or 3) Returned from a country with CDC travel health levels 2 or 3, the countries in the hotbed of the outbreak, or 4) their local health provider and local health department, or the state's Department of Health, believe needs quarantine.

Cuomo also revealed 4,000 people in the state are in 14-day "precautionary quarantine" -- including 2,700 in New York City. This 14-day precautionary measure intended for any New Yorker who has recently returned from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea or Japan but has not exhibited symptoms.

Additionally, on Friday, the Nassau County Health Commissioner revealed that 18 people are being tested for coronavirus. Most of those being tested came in contact with the Long Island man who tested positive and is now hospitalized.

Pertaining to one of the presumptive positive cases in New Jersey, Fort Lee issued an update on its website on Friday informing residents that after health officials conducted an in-depth interview with the man to identify any close contacts who may have been exposed to coronavirus, it was subsequently determined there were no known Fort Lee contacts while he was in the borough on March 2.

Fort Lee officials also informed residents that the patient, who has residences in both New York City and Fort Lee, used a personal vehicle and did not take mass transportation into New Jersey during the timeframe investigated.

The 32-year-old man, who does not have school-aged children, remains in isolation in a medical facility.

The borough, along with federal, state and county agencies, continue to monitor the situation.

Hours later, the third presumptive case in New Jersey was announced. The latest individual diagnosed is a Camden County man in his 60s, officials said. He is hospitalized and in stable condition.

The results in the three New Jersey cases were sent to the CDC for confirmation. Those results were still pending federal confirmation as of Friday afternoon.