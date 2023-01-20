Australia

‘Toadzilla' Discovered in Australia Could Be World's Largest Cane Toad

The giant cane toad was discovered Thursday by park rangers in the state of Queensland.

Cane Toad Australia
Queensland Department of Environment and Science

In the wild rainforest of Australia’s north, park rangers have stumbled upon a predator so large they felt they had no choice but to dub it “Toadzilla.”

The giant cane toad was discovered Thursday by rangers who were conducting track work in Conway National Park in the state of Queensland. 

“I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was,” Gray said in a statement from Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science.

The massive cane toad weighed just over 5.9 pounds and is now believed to be the largest of its species. The current Guinness World Records held for the world’s largest toad is at 5.8 pounds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Dr. Ian Kupkee shares everything you need to know about toxic toads this season, and how they can potentially be dangerous for your pets.

This article tagged under:

Australiawildlife
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us