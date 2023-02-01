WATCH: Tom Brady Announces Retirement — This Time ‘For Good'

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced on his social media accounts on Wednesday morning that he is retiring -- this time for good.

"Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring... for good," he said in the 53-second video, which appeared to be recorded on a beach. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first, so I won't be long winded."

"I think you only get one emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," he said, referencing his short-lived retirement in 2022. "So I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me -- my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever -- there's too many," he said, choking back tears. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady's announcement ends any speculation that the 45-year-old will return for a 24th NFL season. There had been talk that he might leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he has played for since leaving the Patriots in 2020, and sign with another team like the Miami Dolphins or his hometown San Francisco 49ers. Some had even said he could return to the Patriots.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington said Brady informed the Buccaneers at 6 a.m. Wednesday of his plans to retire.

Tom Brady informed Bucs today at 6 am he’d be retiring. One aspect I’d been mentioning for a bit now: Brady for months implied to many close to him that it was going to be either a return to Tampa or retirement. Tough for many to believe, including those close, but he meant it. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 1, 2023

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he was told "family considerations" played a major role in his decision. Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen finalized their divorce last fall.

The greatest of all time, for the second time in two offseasons but this time for good, steps away. My understanding is family considerations played a major role in this decision. Tom Brady wanted to play until 45.



And now retires. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2023

His announcement Wednesday came exactly a year to the day after he announced his retirement in 2022, also on his social media accounts.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Brady wrote in his 2022 retirement announcement. "There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life."

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion received a lot of criticism from Patriots fans for his 2022 announcement because it included no mention of the Patriots, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft or Patriots fans.

His 2022 retirement, of course, didn't last very long, as he announced about a little over a month later that he would return to the Buccaneers, citing "unfinished business."

Brady's final season ended with a whimper instead of a bang, as the 8-9 Bucaneers limped into the playoffs before losing 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round two weeks ago.