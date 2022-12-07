Google

These Are the Top Google Searches of 2022

What were your top-searched terms on Google this year? Here's a roundup of what Americans were searching for as 2022 comes to a close.

By Kayla Galloway, Holley Ford and Jermell Prigeon

From the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, 2022 was a year of notable current events unlike any other.

Each year, Google releases its top-searched terms and phrases, sorted by categories like celebrities, events, athletes, food and culture.

The top Google searches of 2022 include the online game Wordle, election results, Ukraine and Taylor Swift tickets.

Here's a closer look at the breakdown by category, according to Google's Year in Search data.

Top Google Searches of 2022

  1. Wordle
  2. Election results
  3. Betty White
  4. Queen Elizabeth
  5. Bob Saget
  6. Ukraine
  7. Mega Millions
  8. Powerball numbers
  9. Anne Heche
  10. Jeffrey Dahmer

Top Google News of 2022

  1. Election results
  2. Queen Elizabeth passing
  3. Ukraine
  4. Powerball numbers
  5. Hurricane Ian
Most Googled People of 2022

  1. Johnny Depp
  2. Will Smith
  3. Amber Heard
  4. Antonio Brown
  5. Kari Lake

Most Googled Actors of 2022

  1. Johnny Depp
  2. Will Smith
  3. Amber Heard
  4. Chris Rock
  5. Julia Fox

Most Googled Passings of 2022

  1. Betty White
  2. Queen Elizabeth
  3. Bob Saget
  4. Anne Heche
  5. Aaron Carter
Most Googled Athletes of 2022

  1. Antonio Brown
  2. Serena Williams
  3. Joe Burrow
  4. Aaron Judge
  5. Manti Te'o

Most Googled Sports Teams of 2022

  1. Philadelphia Phillies
  2. Boston Celtics
  3. Golden State Warriors
  4. Cincinnati Bengals
  5. Los Angeles Rams

Most Googled Movies of 2022

  1. Encanto
  2. Thor: Love and Thunder
  3. Top Gun: Maverick
  4. The Batman
  5. Everything Everywhere All at Once
Most Googled Songs of 2022

  1. We Don't Talk About Bruno - Encanto
  2. Surface Pressure - Encanto
  3. Jiggle Jiggle - Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux
  4. Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
  5. As It Was - Harry Styles

Most Googled Tickets of 2022

  1. Disneyland tickets
  2. Bad Bunny tickets
  3. Taylor Swift tickets
  4. Phillies tickets
  5. Blink 182 tickets

