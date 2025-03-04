Travel

Here are the top spring break spots for US travelers this year

According to a report released by Hilton, which monitors travel trends at all of its locations, spring breakers are heading to some new international destinations this year.

By Julia Yohe

Spring breakers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

With spring break just around the corner, students and families will soon be traveling around the country — and the world — en masse.

And according to a report released by Hilton, which monitors travel trends at all of its locations, spring breakers are heading to some new destinations this year.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

As per usual, warm beach destinations are the most popular among people looking to escape the cold weather: Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean top the list.

Mardi Gras Mar 3

What is Mardi Gras?

Travel Feb 22

This country is the No. 1 solo travel destination for 2025—it's not the United States

World Cup Feb 20

International fans facing travel visa delays ahead of 2026 World Cup

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The report also mentioned three of the most-searched destinations in the United States, all of which appeared on last year's list: Hawaii; Orlando, Florida; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, Hilton noted a spike in intercontinental travel this year. Specifically, travelers expressed a growing interest in Tokyo, Japan, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Aruba, which made the list in 2024, was dropped.

This article tagged under:

Travel
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us