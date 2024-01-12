subway surfing

Train fatally strikes 14-year-old in subway surfing accident in Brooklyn: Sources

By NBC New York Staff

A 14-year-old boy fell to his death in a subway surfing accident Friday in Brooklyn, according to police sources.

The incident took place at around 2:30 p.m., as a southbound F train was nearing the Avenue N Stop in the Midwood neighborhood.

The unidentified teen fell onto the tracks and was struck by an oncoming train, per police sources.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police investigation remains underway, as law enforcement officials believe the teen was subway surfing near the Avenue N station.

“Our thoughts are with the teenager’s family. Subway surfing kills," MTA President Richard Davey said in a statement. "Another innocent life has been lost, and it should not happen, I implore parents to talk with their children and teachers to speak with their students – riding on top of subway trains is reckless, dumb, and the consequences can be lethal.”

