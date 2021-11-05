Mott Haven

Trash Compactor Fire at Bronx High-Rise Leaves 6-Year-Old Dead: Officials

A cause of the fire had not yet been determined

A 6-year-old boy was killed and another man was badly injured after a fire started in a trash compactor inside a Bronx high-rise building Friday evening, police said.

The fire at the Mott Haven housing complex broke out just after 5 p.m., according to police. The boy and 32-year-old man were found unconscious in the third floor hallway.

The man was listed in critical condition at Harlem Hospital, while the child was pronounced dead. There was no word on any other injuries.

Police said that both are believed to have suffered smoke inhalation. Neighbors said that they don't feel safe inside the building.

"I can't sleep at night because I don't know what's going to happen in the building. Every time you turn around, there's a fire ... people had to lose their lives, people lost their animals tonight because of the fire. My heart goes out to the family of that little boy," said resident Nakia Williams.

A cause of the fire had not yet been determined. An investigation is ongoing.

Mott HavenfireBronx
