Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: China shrugs off threat of US tariffs to economy, says it has tools to protect jobs

China has been gradually cutting its imports of U.S. grains and other farm products.

By NBC Staff

File. U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a bilateral lunch with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the Cabinet Room at the White House on April 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The leaders are expected to discuss security, trade, NATO and the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

What to Know

  • China’s leaders are downplaying the potential impact from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war, saying they have the capacity to protect jobs and limit damage from higher tariffs on Chinese exports.
  • Most major retailers including Home Depot, Walmart, and IKEA have significant levels of imports from China.
  • Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are expected to raise costs on products for U.S. consumers.

Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are expected to raise costs on products for U.S. consumers. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us