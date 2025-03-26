Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: US Intelligence officials to testify at House after Senate grilling on leaked military plan

President Donald Trump's top intelligence officials will brief House lawmakers Wednesday on global threats facing the U.S.

By NBC Staff

Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

What to Know

  • CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and FBI Director Kash Patel are among those who were asked to testify.
  • Officials will likely be questioned again over their use of a group text to discuss plans for military strikes in Yemen.
  • The National Security Council has said it will investigate the matter, which Trump on Tuesday downplayed as a “glitch.”
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday will visit the high-security El Salvador prison.

President Donald Trump's top intelligence officials will brief House lawmakers Wednesday on global threats facing the U.S. Follow live updates here.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us