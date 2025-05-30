Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump and Elon Musk to hold media event on Musk's last day in the administration

President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference with Elon Musk today in the Oval Office. 

By NBC Staff

File. DOHA, QATAR – MAY 14: U.S. President Donald J. Trump greets Tesla CEO Elon Musk before a state dinner at the Lusail Palace on May 14, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. The visit underscores the strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar, focusing on regional security and economic collaboration.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

What to Know

  • Elon Musk announced that he is stepping down from his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump.
  • A federal appeals court temporarily paused rulings by a panel of judges that halted several of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on international trading partners.
  • A federal judge extended a temporary order blocking the Trump administration's revocation of Harvard's ability to enroll international students.

President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference with Elon Musk today in the Oval Office at 1:30 p.m. E.T. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us