Live updates: Federal trade court rules against several Trump tariffs

U.S. futures jumped early Thursday and oil prices rose more than $1. The U.S. dollar rose against the yen and euro.

  • A three-judge panel on the Court of International Trade has declared several of Trump’s tariff-related executive orders to be “invalid, as contrary to law.”
  • The United States will start “aggressively” revoking the visas of Chinese students, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.
  • Elon Musk is leaving his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump after spearheading efforts to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy.

U.S. futures jumped early Thursday, oil prices rose more than $1 and the U.S. dollar rose against the yen and euro. Follow along for live updates.

