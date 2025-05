What to Know U.S. and China agree to slash reciprocal tariffs in major step toward easing trade war

World shares and U.S. futures surged Monday after the announcement

A joint statement said that for a 90-day period, the U.S. will cut tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% from as high as 145%. China said its tariffs on U.S. goods will fall to 10% from 125%.

Follow along for live updates.