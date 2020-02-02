Trump Congratulates Chiefs on Super Bowl Win, But Thanks Kansas, Not Missouri

President Donald Trump congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on their come-from-behind Super Bowl victory on Sunday.

Only he thanked the wrong state, NBC News reports.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," Trump said in a now deleted tweet. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"

The Chiefs play out of Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

