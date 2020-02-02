Trump Congratulates Chiefs on Super Bowl Win, But Thanks Kansas, Not Missouri

President Donald Trump congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on their come-from-behind Super Bowl victory on Sunday.
Only he thanked the wrong state, NBC News reports.
"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," Trump said in a now deleted tweet. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"
U.S. & World
The Chiefs play out of Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com