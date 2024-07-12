Trump and Epstein: What the so-called ‘Epstein Files' say about their relationship

Social media has been abuzz with details of Donald Trump's relationship with the late notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but while the pair knew each other for decades, there are no new revelations in the so-called Epstein Files released this year.

Misleading and sensational claims about Trump and Epstein have percolated online this week, circulating on Reddit and TikTok. On X, the hashtag #TrumpPedoFiles trended throughout Wednesday, according to the website Trends24.in, which tracks the platform. The claims got a boost this week from Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California.

"Something I’ve heard that doesn’t seem to be being covered are the Epstein files. These files were released. Donald Trump is sort of all over this. There are pictures of him with Jeffrey Epstein. He’s taken multiple plane flights with Epstein, with young girls aboard. He’s in call logs with Epstein,” Lieu told reporters Tuesday, urging them to look into the "highly disturbing" allegations.

"It shows that Donald Trump is unfit for office," Lieu said.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded Thursday by calling Lieu a "loser who continues to beclown himself. He has let Trump Derangement Syndrome rot his brain."

What are the 'Epstein files'?

Jeffrey Epstein was a New York and Florida-based financier who was awaiting trial on one count of sex trafficking and one count of sex trafficking conspiracy in 2019 when officials said he died by suicide in his jail cell. The indictment in his case alleged that he sought out minors, some as young as 14, from at least 2002 through 2005 and paid them hundreds of dollars in cash for sex at either his Manhattan townhouse or his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The "Epstein files," as Lieu referred to them, is a bit of a misnomer. The files and documents involving Epstein and his alleged accomplices are spread out across various state and federal investigations, numerous lawsuits by victims, and the criminal trial of Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

There has been no new information linking Epstein to Trump in years at this point.

Lieu shrugged off questions about the accuracy of his characterization in a brief interview Thursday with NBC News, saying people should "just Google" the links between the two. "Look at all the Epstein files, whether it was released three years ago, two years ago, it doesn’t really matter when it’s released," he said.

How did Trump and Epstein know each other?

Trump was at one point friends with Epstein. “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York magazine in 2002, before there were any public allegations of wrongdoing against multimillionaire money manager. “He’s a lot of fun to be with," Trump said then. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

A November 1992 clip from the NBC archives showed the two socializing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, pointing out women on the dance floor. Trump is seen gesturing to one woman and appears to say to Epstein, “Look at her, back there. … She’s hot.” Epstein reacted with a smile and a nod. Trump then said something into Epstein’s ear that caused him to double over with laughter.

The footage was shot by NBC for Faith Daniels’ talk show, “A Closer Look,” and NBC News republished it in 2019, while Trump was president and Epstein was awaiting trial.

Trump was also photographed with Epstein at an event at Mar-a-Lago in 2000, along with future first lady Melania Knauss and Maxwell, who's now serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.

After Epstein’s arrest, Trump, who was president at the time, distanced himself from the disgraced financier. “I was not a fan,” he told reporters at a July 2019 news conference. “I had a falling out with him a long time ago.”

Trump had warmer words for Maxwell after her arrest in 2020. “I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said.

“I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is,” he added.

Testifying at Maxwell’s 2021 trial in New York City, a woman identified by the pseudonym Jane said that she met the future president in the 1990s at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Jane didn’t allege any improper behavior by Trump and didn’t go into further detail about why she was at the resort.

Another Epstein victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, said she was 15 and working at Mar-a-Lago as a locker room attendant when she was “recruited” by Maxwell. She’s testified that she’d met Trump but never witnessed him doing anything untoward.

What new information about Epstein was just released?

Grand jury records relating to the state investigation into Epstein in Florida in 2006 were made public on July 1. None of the newly released records involved Trump.

The state investigation contained an Epstein address book and a telephone message pad that were made public to NBC News and other news organizations over the past 10 years that did refer to Trump. It does not say why Trump was in those records. Trump was not implicated in the state investigation as having any sexual conduct with women associated with Epstein or with any allegations of illegal sexual conduct.

Did Trump fly on Epstein's plane?

"I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island,” Trump said in a social media post in January.

Flight logs released in 2021 as part of Maxwell’s trial, however, indicated Trump flew on the plane seven times. The logs don't include the ages of the passengers, despite Lieu's assertion there were "young girls aboard." The logs indicate that on one of the trips between New York and Florida he was accompanied by his then-wife Marla Maples and their daughter, Tiffany, and another listed his son Eric as a passenger.

According to the logs, others who flew on Epstein's plane included former President Bill Clinton, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Britain's Prince Andrew and actor Kevin Spacey.

Was Trump ever accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein?

Ahead of the 2016 general election, a woman who went by the name of “Katie Johnson” filed a suit naming Trump and Epstein as co-defendants. She claimed that Trump had raped her in the 1990s at a party at Epstein’s New York home. The case went nowhere: A federal judge dismissed the case, and then the woman dropped her lawsuit two different times — all in 2016.

Other documents unsealed in January relating to a defamation suit against Maxwell included allegations involving Trump that first became public in 2019.

Sarah Ransome claimed in emails to a New York Post columnist in 2016 that Trump, Bill Clinton and others were involved in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking scheme. She'd claimed to have videos of some of the participants. Ransome recanted the allegations in a follow-up email to the columnist. The New Yorker reported on the emails in 2019.

Trump spokesman Cheung said in January that “these baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit.”

What has Trump said about the 'Epstein Files'?

Trump was asked in an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" last month whether he'd "declassify the Epstein files" if he was re-elected, and indicated he had concerns about doing so.

He initially said, "Yeah, I would," before hedging. "I guess I would. I think that less so because you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there, because it’s a lot of phony stuff with that whole world. But I think I would," Trump said.

Trump's Epstein conspiracy theory

Referring to Epstein's death, Trump told the show, "It’d be interesting to find out what happened there, because that was a weird situation."

Trump had previously sounded off on the conspiracy theories about the death. Officials in Trump's Justice Department said Epstein had hanged himself.

Asked by Tucker Carlson last year if he thought it was possible Epstein was killed, Trump said: “Oh, sure. I think it’s possible. I mean, I don’t really believe — I think he probably committed suicide. He had a life with beautiful homes and beautiful everything and all of a sudden he’s incarcerated and not doing very well. I would say that he did. But there are those people — there are many people. I think you’re one of them. Many people who think he was killed. He knew a lot on a lot of people.”

