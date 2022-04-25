Trump Held in Contempt by NY Judge, Faces $10,000 a Day in Fines

A New York judge held former president Donald Trump in contempt on Monday over his lack of response to a subpoena from the state's attorney general, and ordered him to pay $10,000 a day in fines until he complies.

Attorney General Letitia James sought the contempt order earlier this month, saying Trump was not following a previous order to turn over documents in a civil investigation. The AG's office has said there is "significant" evidence the Trump Organization misstated asset values for years.

James' 26-page contempt motion alleged that Trump did not comply with a court-ordered March 31 deadline to turn over documents, instead submitting objections to the various requests and saying he would not turn over any materials.

Trump has been fighting the attorney general's subpoena, and his company, the Trump Organization, has repeatedly said it was complying with various orders to turn over materials.